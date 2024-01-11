Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Social media conundrum

Moderating content will affect revenue

Photo: Bloomberg
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 10:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After facing pressure from regulatory authorities and civil society around the world, Meta has said it will start hiding harmful content from teenagers using Instagram and Facebook. The move comes after the social-media company was accused of making the platforms addictive and harmful to teenagers’ mental health by more than 33 states in the United States, citing evidence from internal studies released by whistle-blowers. The European Commission had asked Meta for information on how it plans to protect children from harmful content online. The social-media giant says it intends to remove posts that centre on suicide, or self-harm, or eating

Also Read

After 370

Bangladesh in poll position

Augmenting fiscal capabilities

Different outlook

The French connection

Export potential

Investing for growth

Mutual benefits

The right flight path

Known unknown

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion Social Media The Content Trap

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 10:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRam Temple Live UpdatesGold PricesDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon