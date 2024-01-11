Social media conundrum

After facing pressure from regulatory authorities and civil society around the world, Meta has said it will start hiding harmful content from teenagers using Instagram and Facebook. The move comes after the social-media company was accused of making the platforms addictive and harmful to teenagers’ mental health by more than 33 states in the United States, citing evidence from internal studies released by whistle-blowers. The European Commission had asked Meta for information on how it plans to protect children from harmful content online. The social-media giant says it intends to remove posts that centre on suicide, or self-harm, or eating

