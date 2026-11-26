The recent aberrations related to SpiceJet reflect the airline’s indifference in a deeply consumer-facing industry. While the regulator —Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) — sent a show-cause notice to the airline last week on the operational chaos and lack of compliance, it needs to act more decisively to put the house in order. The DGCA can impose financial penalties, address customer grievances through compensation, and even restrict the operations of any errant airline. There have been several instances of safety lapse as well as operational mismanagement over the recent months involving other airlines — Air India and IndiGo — as well. The regulator should be empowered further so that it can function with greater autonomy and independence when it comes to consumer protection.

SpiceJet, which had a domestic market share of around 15 per cent in 2019, is left with just 0.6 per cent as of September this year. At the beginning of the year, it had close to 4 per cent. The remarkable slide in the airline’s market share is a consequence of its worsening financial condition. According to reports, just seven of its 12 aircraft are operational this month, a situation that could take away many of its international and domestic airport slots. The DGCA has observed that SpiceJet does not meet the minimum fleet-eligibility requirements for scheduled international operations. According to the rules specified by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, an airline must deploy at least 20 aircraft or 20 per cent of its capacity (average number of seats across all departures), whichever is higher, on domestic operations to be eligible for international scheduled operations.