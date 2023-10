India's fiscal deficit for Q1 reaches 25.3% of annual target: Govt data

Fiscal deficit comes marginally lower than 6.36% of FY23 target: Govt data

NRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

Current account deficit widens to 1.1% of GDP in June qtr at $9.2 bn

India's fiscal deficit rises to Rs 6.42 trillion, 36% of FY24 target

Lawmakers in the US narrowly avoided a federal government shutdown last week with a compromise legislation that will allow the government to function till November 17. While the US Congress

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com