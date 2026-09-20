Tariffs don't decide wars

However, irrespective of the facts on the ground, India needs to be careful. It is worth recalling that the Trump administration imposed additional tariffs on India for importing Russian oil in 2025, which it removed only early this year. The US did not impose such tariffs on China, which is by far the biggest importer of Russian energy and has a much deeper economic engagement with Moscow. The basic reason for this was China’s ability to retaliate. India does not have much leverage. Therefore, theoretically, there is a possibility that, armed by the new law, Mr Trump may again impose additional tariffs on India as a symbolic act for his constituency. Such tariffs did not end the Ukraine war in 2025 and will not do so in 2026 on their own. According to reports, Russian oil accounted for about 45 per cent of India’s oil imports in August. The share was higher in the preceding months.

It is also possible that the new law will be used as leverage in the ongoing negotiations for the India-US trade deal, forcing the Indian side to open up its market more than it has been willing to do so far. The law provides that the President can waive the requirements in the national interest. The Indian side must convey its position clearly. A fair and balanced trade deal will help both economies and provide some certainty to the trade relationship. However, it is worth pointing out that concessions and commitments by trading partners often result in more such demands by the US. It must also be clearly communicated that the Indian government has a responsibility to ensure energy security for the country and its rapidly expanding economy.