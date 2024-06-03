Business Standard
The ANC's choices

Sustained mismanagement cost it its majority

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa leaves the National Results Operations Center following the formal announcement of the results in South Africa's general elections in Johannesburg, South Africa
Premium

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa leaves the National Results Operations Center following the formal announcement of the results in South Africa's general elections in Johannesburg, South Africa (Photo: PTI)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 9:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The end of the African National Congress’ (ANC’s) monopoly on power may be a dismaying development for South Africa’s Grand Old Party, which has led the country since the fall of the apartheid regime. But for this $400 billion economy that was once perceived to share a position in an elite grouping of developing economies — Brics or Brazil, Russia, China, India, and South Africa — 30 years of dominance has proven a liability for the country’s 60 million people. Having performed well for the first decade after 1994, when the charismatic Nelson Mandela was elected the country’s first black
First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 9:55 PM IST

