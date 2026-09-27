The art of 'diplotainment'
The Trump-Xi summit yielded few substantive gains
Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
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The much-anticipated summit between United States (US) President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, displayed more pomp and circumstance than substantive progress. If anything, the fact that the two leaders of the world’s most powerful countries met at all is being portrayed as an achievement. But the event, which critics described as “diplotainment”, did not resolve deep differences over trade, artificial intelligence (AI), rare earths, technology controls and transfer, Taiwan, and Iran. There was no joint statement after the three-day visit — the first visit by a Chinese President to the White House in a decade — nor a joint press conference. In an unusual diplomatic gesture, Mr Trump chose to break protocol and travelled to Maryland to meet Mr Xi at the Andrews Air Force Base. The White House also chose to highlight the personal tour Mr Trump gave Mr Xi of the new helipad on the White House South Lawn. A dinner in Washington featuring the nation’s power elite, specifically the “tech bros” — Apple’s Tim Cook, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Tesla’s Elon Musk and Nvidia’s Jensen Huang — appeared to be another highlight. Beyond that, the key element of the visit was the status quo.