The cost of drought
Focus should go beyond immediate relief
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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Maharashtra has declared drought in 265 of its 358 talukas. The Marathwada and Vidarbha regions are particularly affected, with the soybean, cotton, tur, and maize crops hit by moisture stress. Maharashtra accounts for nearly 48 per cent of India’s soybean and 39 per cent of tur output. A significant crop loss could eat into farm incomes as well as push up the prices of pulses, edible oils, and livestock feed. Notably, the impact of a deficient monsoon is not limited to Maharashtra. India’s monsoon this year ended with 12.6 per cent below normal rainfall at 759.4 millimetres (mm) against the long-period average of 868.6 mm. It was the fourth-lowest monsoon rainfall since 2001 and the weakest since 2015. The deficit was accompanied by considerable regional variation, leaving reservoirs and soil moisture under stress. More than half the country was under dry or drought conditions by mid-September, with western and southern India affected the most. This is worrying particularly because the monsoon accounts for more than 70 per cent of India’s annual rainfall and replenishes the water reserves needed for agriculture, drinking water, and power generation.
Topics : Maharashtra Drought monsoons rainfall deficit Marathwada