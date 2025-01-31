The growth path: Economic Survey 2025 presents a realistic assessment

The Economic Survey, prepared by economists in the Union Ministry of Finance, led by Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran, makes it clear that the Indian economy may not continue to grow at the high rates witnessed over the past few years. The Survey has projected the economy will grow between 6.3 per cent and 6.8 per cent in 2025-26. This financial year, according to the first advance estimates of the National Statistics Office, the economy is expected to grow by 6.4 per cent, compared to 8.2 per cent last financial year. Notably, the last Economic Survey projected the growth