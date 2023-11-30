The learning curve

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has asked the government’s Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to enforce conduct rules and disallow candidates who pass the civil-services examination to earn through testimonial advertisements after their selection. This will tamp down on a long-standing unethical practice of high rankers entering revenue-share deals with coaching institutes to use their rank and photograph by way of endorsement. The move is part of a two-month investigation, which also saw the CCPA send notices to 20 coaching institutes and slap penalties of Rs 1 lakh on four of them. But this penalty amounts to little more than a slap on the wrist for an outright unscrupulous practice that indirectly reflects the parlous state of the