Sensex (0.13%)
66988.44 + 86.53
Nifty (0.18%)
20133.15 + 36.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.72%)
6539.50 + 46.45
Nifty Midcap (0.68%)
42908.90 + 290.20
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44481.75 -84.70
Heatmap

The learning curve

Testimonial ads by coaching schools should be curbed

upsc lateral entry,civil services
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 10:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has asked the government’s Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to enforce conduct rules and disallow candidates who pass the civil-services examination to earn through testimonial advertisements after their selection. This will tamp down on a long-standing unethical practice of high rankers entering revenue-share deals with coaching institutes to use their rank and photograph by way of endorsement. The move is part of a two-month investigation, which also saw the CCPA send notices to 20 coaching institutes and slap penalties of Rs 1 lakh on four of them. But this penalty amounts to little more than a slap on the wrist for an outright unscrupulous practice that indirectly reflects the parlous state of the

Also Read

NCDRC dismisses appeal filed by Cloudtail challenging CCPA's order

Are ads coming to your WhatsApp chats soon? Here's what Meta says

Data protection bill could cap penalty for data breach at Rs 250 crore

Meta mulls paid option for ad-free Instagram, Facebook in India: Details

Apps, firms could lose 'continuous consent' in data protection bill

Momentum continues

Cash questions

Tunnel vision

Travelling abroad

Mixed results

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Advertisment civil services

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 10:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood MoviesAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyTelangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon