The product guys

Is Apple Inc a product company, a services company, or a supply-chain company? Under Steve Jobs, it was, arguably, a product company, transforming the music industry with the iPod and then the mobile-handset sector with the iPhone. But neither of those was, in fact, an innovation; they were just better-engineered and — crucially — had better software and provided a better experience than their competitors did. So perhaps Jobs was a services man. His successor, Tim Cook — who leaves his position as chief executive officer (CEO) after 15 years in the job — was initially derided as “not being a product guy”. And, indeed, the iPad, iPhone and Macbook remain the mainstay of Apple’s product line. But Mr Cook’s achievement has been to finetune Apple’s far-flung supply chain, squeezing every inch of margin out of it even as the geopolitical environment in which he operated became far more complex than anything Jobs had to handle. He managed to ensure that Apple’s customers stayed ever more loyal, putting up with ever higher prices in order to stay part of the ecosystem. It would always be hard for a relatively unassuming executive to take over the job, given the larger-than-life image of Jobs, the company’s cofounder; but Mr Cook became associated enough with his position for United States President Donald Trump to famously mis-speak his name as “Tim Apple” during an Oval Office meeting in 2019.