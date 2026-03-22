Things getting out of hand: US miscalculations keep West Asia on the boil

Now the US has threatened to attack Iranian power plants, forcing the rest of the world to grapple with adverse long-term consequences. With the objectives of the US and Israel clearly diverging, the prospect of an orderly conclusion appears remote. Dislocations in supply chains around the Straits and Iranian attacks on US allies have brought unprecedented disruption to the Gulf itself. Qatar, Iraq, Kuwait, and Bahrain have declared force majeure on energy exports, with Qatar declaring that it would take five years to revive its energy infrastructure. The region’s status as a hub for tourism and global capital flows has been hit in lasting ways as the threat of terror groups rising from the ashes of the conflict — as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) did in Iraq — gains traction. Soaring prices of global oil and gas have forced the US to resort to transactional policy announcements to contain the fallout, such as lifting sanctions on Russian oil companies and permitting the purchase of sanctioned oil already on the high seas. The unintended consequence has been to deliver significant gains for Moscow because it augments fossil-fuel revenues to finance flailing efforts to conquer Ukraine. China’s ambitions for Taiwan have also gathered momentum, safe from the threat of US intervention.