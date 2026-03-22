Things getting out of hand: US miscalculations keep West Asia on the boil
The escalating US-Israel war with Iran deepens global uncertainty, disrupts energy supply chains, and exposes geopolitical fractures from NATO to Asia
Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
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If evidence were needed, the West Asian war, which is entering the fourth week, has proved that the United States (US) has miscalculated the outcome of its attack, along with Israel, on Iran — just as it did with the invasion of Iraq in 2003. Despite being bombed in different parts of its territory and suffering assassinations of leaders, Tehran has signalled its intent to fight a sustained asymmetric war. Over the weekend, Iran struck close to Israeli nuclear facilities in Dimona and fired two ballistic missiles in Diego Garcia, a US-United Kingdom military base in the Indian Ocean in retaliation for US-Israeli attacks on its Natanz uranium-enrichment plant. By expanding the theatre of war in unexpected directions and revealing Iran’s extended strike capabilities — potentially to European bases — Tehran has removed any credible off-ramp for US President Donald Trump.