Tiger Global tax ruling risks shaking foreign investor confidence

The India-Mauritius DTAA has been under scrutiny since it was signed in 1982. It was always seen as a route to avoid tax. The DTAA and the related provisions were amended over time to reduce tax avoidance, but the latest judgment might completely shut this route. When the assessees in this matter approached the Authority for Advance Rulings (AAR), it concluded that the transaction was designed to avoid tax. The AAR found that management control of the companies concerned was not with the board of directors in Mauritius. It further ruled that an exemption under the DTAA was granted to residents of Mauritius for gains arising from the sale of shares in Indian companies. In this case, gains arose from the sale of a Singapore entity. Therefore, it did not qualify for exemption. The Delhi High Court, however, rejected the AAR conclusions, but its verdict, in turn, was overturned by the Supreme Court last week.

Several issues have arisen after the Supreme Court judgment. There is no dispute on India protecting its tax sovereignty. However, it is worth asking whether different interpretations of existing laws and conventions or retrospective reading of the laws, should be allowed to disturb the investment environment. In principle, based on existing laws and conventions, an entity invests in a particular jurisdiction. Thus, is it fair or in the country’s interests to reprimand existing investors with a different interpretation of the facts? To be fair, large global entities do structure their transactions in a way to reduce tax liabilities. However, if a country is not comfortable with such arrangements, it must close loopholes prospectively.