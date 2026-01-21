Eternal Q3FY26 result: Profit jumps 73% to ₹102 cr, revenue skyrockets 202%
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Eternal, the parent company of food delivery major Zomato, on Wednesday reported a 73 per cent surge in its consolidated net profit to ₹102 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). The company profit during the same period last year stood at ₹59 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, profit increased by 57 per cent from ₹65 crore.
The company revenue from operations for the quarter skyrocketed to 202 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹16,315 crore form ₹5,405, primarily driven by qucik commerce surge. Sequentially,revenue was up 20 per cent from ₹13,590 crore.
The spike in performance was largely driven by the company’s quick commerce arm Blinkit and its B2B sourcing platform, Hyperpure. Blinkit’s net order value (NOV) rose 121 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹13,300 crore during the quarter, the company said. Food delivery NOV increased 16.6 per cent to ₹9,846 crore, while the going-out segment recorded an NOV of ₹2,587 crore, up 19.9 per cent.
Along with the results, Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal announced that he is stepping down as the Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He said he has recently been drawn to new ideas that involve higher-risk exploration and experimentation.
"These are the kinds of ideas that are better pursued outside a public company like Eternal," he said in a letter to the shareholders.
He added that Albinder Dhindsa, founder and CEO of Blinkit, will take charge as Eternal's new Group CEO.
First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 4:04 PM IST