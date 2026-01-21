Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 04:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Eternal Q3FY26 result: Profit jumps 73% to ₹102 cr, revenue skyrockets 202%

Eternal Q3FY26 result: Profit jumps 73% to ₹102 cr, revenue skyrockets 202%

Along with the results, Zomato's Deepinder Goyal announced that he is stepping down as the Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

zomato

zomato

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 4:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Eternal, the parent company of food delivery major Zomato, on Wednesday reported a 73 per cent surge in its consolidated net profit to ₹102 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). The company profit during the same period last year stood at ₹59 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, profit increased by 57 per cent from ₹65 crore. 
 
The company revenue from operations for the quarter skyrocketed to 202 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹16,315 crore form ₹5,405, primarily driven by qucik commerce surge. Sequentially,revenue was up 20 per cent from ₹13,590 crore.  
The spike in performance was largely driven by the company’s quick commerce arm Blinkit and its B2B sourcing platform, Hyperpure. Blinkit’s net order value (NOV) rose 121 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹13,300 crore during the quarter, the company said. Food delivery NOV increased 16.6 per cent to ₹9,846 crore, while the going-out segment recorded an NOV of ₹2,587 crore, up 19.9 per cent.
 
 
Along with the results, Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal announced that he is stepping down as the Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He said he has recently been drawn to new ideas that involve higher-risk exploration and experimentation.
 
"These are the kinds of ideas that are better pursued outside a public company like Eternal," he said in a letter to the shareholders.  
He added that Albinder Dhindsa, founder and CEO of Blinkit, will take charge as Eternal's new Group CEO.
     
 

More From This Section

Tata Communications

Tata Communications Q3 result: Profit jumps 55% to ₹365 cr, revenue up 6.7%

stock market, BSE

Q3 results today: Dr Reddy's Lab, Eternal, Hindustan Petroleum on Jan 21

Uttam Tibrewal, Dy CEO AU Small Finance Bank,

AU Small Finance Bank Q3FY26 results: Net profit up 26% at ₹668 crore

United Spirits, stock market trading, Stock Analysis, Liquor firms, Markets

United Spirits Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises 25% to ₹418 crore

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri

TBZ posts two-fold jump in Q3 profit to ₹81 crore; income up by 15%

Topics : Zomato Q3 results BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayJEE Main 2026Stocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayG-7 Meeting on GreenlandEternal Q3 ResultsDeepinder Goyal Step DownBudget 2026Gold and Silver Rate Today