Eternal Q3FY26 result: Profit jumps 73% to ₹102 cr, revenue skyrockets 202%

Eternal, the parent company of food delivery major Zomato, on Wednesday reported a 73 per cent surge in its consolidated net profit to ₹102 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). The company profit during the same period last year stood at ₹59 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, profit increased by 57 per cent from ₹65 crore.

The spike in performance was largely driven by the company’s quick commerce arm Blinkit and its B2B sourcing platform, Hyperpure. Blinkit’s net order value (NOV) rose 121 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹13,300 crore during the quarter, the company said. Food delivery NOV increased 16.6 per cent to ₹9,846 crore, while the going-out segment recorded an NOV of ₹2,587 crore, up 19.9 per cent.

The company revenue from operations for the quarter skyrocketed to 202 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹16,315 crore form ₹5,405, primarily driven by qucik commerce surge. Sequentially,revenue was up 20 per cent from ₹13,590 crore.