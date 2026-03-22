Transparency needed: Public should know about the happenings at HDFC Bank
The sudden resignation of its chairman, therefore, cannot be treated as an ordinary event
Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
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HDFC Bank is not an ordinary listed entity. It is India’s largest private-sector bank and a systemically important body. It is also the second-most valuable company in the country, despite its stock being beaten down over the past couple of days. It is a widelyheld entity with foreign investors owning about a 48 per cent stake, while Indian institutional investors hold about 37 per cent. The sudden resignation of its chairman, therefore, cannot be treated as an ordinary event. Last week, Atanu Chakraborty, former secretary to the Department of Economic Affairs, resigned as part-time chairman and independent director, stating that certain practices of the bank were not in congruence with his personal “values and ethics”. Given what is at stake, the explanation is inadequate and raises concerns about governance at the bank. There are several related questions that Mr Chakraborty, the bank, and the regulator need to address immediately.