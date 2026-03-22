Transparency needed: Public should know about the happenings at HDFC Bank

Banking is an inherently unstable business, with short-term liabilities and long-term assets. If a large number of depositors start withdrawing their deposits, no bank will be able to fulfil its obligations. In today’s connected world, this can happen even outside banking hours. Therefore, public trust in a banking entity must be actively maintained at all times. An abrupt exit at the top, along with possible governance concerns, can fuel rumours with potentially adverse consequences. Since the interests of millions of depositors and investors are involved, it is important to know about the bank practices that were not in line with the chairman’s ethical values. Further, did he raise those issues with the bank board? If yes, how, and what was the board’s response? It will also be important to know whether he approached the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) at any point.

Moreover, if things were not as desired for two years, what led to the resignation at this juncture, when the country and financial markets are grappling with a larger crisis? The stock markets are under pressure because of uncertainties related to the Iran war. The BSE Sensex, for instance, has fallen over 8 per cent in March so far. The last thing the markets need at this stage is governance issues at one of the largest of the listed companies. Further, since the RBI has a say in key appointments at private-sector banks — why there are such provisions is a different debate — it must also have a role in stopping abrupt exits. Was the regulator aware of the developments at the bank? The bank, on its part, did well to quickly appoint Keki Mistry interim part-time chairman and brief the regulator and investors. Mr Mistry has said that he would not have taken the responsibility if it did not align with his principles and the level of integrity he expects from the bank.