Trump's tariff threats return: Implications for global trade and India

There was relief among the trading partners of the United States (US) that Donald Trump did not start his second presidency by imposing tariffs, as was widely expected. However, the relief is unlikely to last because it does not reflect any fundamental change in policy thinking. In fact, many had expected Mr Trump to use tariff threats to bring trading partners to the negotiating table to achieve what he perceives as a better deal for the US. The country will nonetheless increase tariffs, though the extent will depend on a variety of factors. On his first day in office, Mr