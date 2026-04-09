Uneasy ceasefire: Mutual mistrust portends trouble for US-Iran talks

There is no doubt that after 41 days of violence, destruction, and the disruption of global supply chains, during which neither the US nor Israel has achieved its ostensible war aims, dialogue is more than welcome. The fact that the US agreed to Iran’s request for Mr Vance to head the talks suggests a desire for an exit plan — though the Iranians can hardly consider the inclusion of Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, who headed the earlier failed negotiations, as reassuring. The details of the 10-point negotiating text, which the US has accepted as the basis for talks, are unclear but the maximalist positions reportedly adopted by both sides as conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz suggest that common ground could be elusive.

The US conditions stipulate Iran’s surrender of its highly enriched uranium and a commitment not to possess nuclear weapons; the reopening of the strait under US supervision; a dismantling of Iran-backed regional proxies; and a continued presence of US troops to monitor compliance. Tehran’s conditions, as reported in the media, appear to be mirror image of US demands, including a fundamental commitment of non-aggression from the US; controlled passage through the strait, lifting all sanctions, full compensation for war damage, and a ratification of these issues in a full United Nations (UN) Security Council resolution. The emphasis on approval from the UN is noteworthy. It suggests that Iran is keen to align itself to multilateral, rule-based institutions in contrast to the US’ flagrant violations of UN rules in its attacks on Iran.