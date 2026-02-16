Unreasonable priorities: US wants Europe to help turn back the clock
From the perspective of their administration, it is not modern liberal political values that Europe and America share
Business Standard Editorial Comment
The transatlantic alliance between European democracies and the United States (US) served as the bedrock of the post-World War II international order. It allowed Europe to shelter under the US’ military umbrella while it in turn ceded the mantle of global leadership and all the associated benefits to America. This was predicated, however, on one basic assumption: That the two espoused the same fundamental political and social values. That may no longer be true, as was evident at this year’s Munich Security Conference. This conference, traditionally a celebration of the transatlantic partnership, has been, since President Donald Trump began his second term in office, more like a documentary of its demise. Last year, US Vice-President J D Vance used the opportunity to upbraid Europe for being, in his opinion, unfairly tolerant of far-right views. This year, the chief representative of the US administration was Secretary of State Marco Rubio. His speech had a less confrontational tone, and it made an effort to stress the things he believed that Europe and the US continued to have in common. He sought to reassure European leaders through this, and thus was granted a standing ovation by the assembled leaders of the continent.