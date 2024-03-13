Unstable platforms

India’s gig economy is booming but those employed at the bottom of the pyramid are subject to difficult conditions, according to a recent multicity survey of over 10,000 cab drivers and delivery persons. Titled “Prisoners on Wheels”, the survey, conducted by the University of Pennsylvania and Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers, revealed a picture of overwork, financial struggle, caste discrimination, and arbitrary work cultures. For instance, nearly 83 per cent of cab drivers and 78 per cent of delivery persons reported working for more than 10 hours a day; overall, about 60 per cent work over 12 hours. Worse,

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com