Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Why RBI cannot ignore food price pressures in overall inflation management

Why RBI cannot ignore food price pressures in overall inflation management

High food inflation can lead to the unanchoring of inflation expectations, which could significantly complicate overall inflation management

Inflation, Vegetables, Fruits, Budget 2024
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 10:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An interesting and lively debate is currently underway in the country on persistently high food inflation and its implications for monetary policy. Although the issue is not entirely new and has been a subject of debate at least since the adoption of the flexible inflation-targeting regime, it was, in a way, reignited by comments in the latest Economic Survey. The Economic Survey noted that India’s inflation-targeting framework should consider targeting inflation without food prices. The underlying reasoning of economists at the Ministry of Finance is that higher food prices are often driven by supply-side issues, not demand-induced.

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon