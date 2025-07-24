Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Winning ways: Delhi must study global best sports management practices

Winning ways: Delhi must study global best sports management practices

Though encouraging, this news-making spending from one of India's richest among the states and Union Territories may also be viewed as an attempt at constructive competitive federalism

It is ironic, however, that Delhi, which has more than its fair share of international-standard sports facilities

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

The Delhi government’s decision to substantially increase cash rewards and government jobs for medal-winning sportspeople from the city representing the Union Territory and the country at national and international levels is a laudable attempt to build a healthy sporting culture. Under the Mukhyamantri Khel Protsahan Yojana (Chief Minister Sports Encouragement Scheme), the rewards for Olympic and paralympic gold medallists have been raised from ₹3 crore to ₹7 crore, silver medallists will get ₹5 crore, and bronze medallists ₹3 crore. Asian and Para-Asian Games gold medallists will be given ₹3 crore, silver medallists ₹2 crore and bronze medallists ₹1 crore. For
