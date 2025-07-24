Winning ways: Delhi must study global best sports management practices

The Delhi government’s decision to substantially increase cash rewards and government jobs for medal-winning sportspeople from the city representing the Union Territory and the country at national and international levels is a laudable attempt to build a healthy sporting culture. Under the Mukhyamantri Khel Protsahan Yojana (Chief Minister Sports Encouragement Scheme), the rewards for Olympic and paralympic gold medallists have been raised from ₹3 crore to ₹7 crore, silver medallists will get ₹5 crore, and bronze medallists ₹3 crore. Asian and Para-Asian Games gold medallists will be given ₹3 crore, silver medallists ₹2 crore and bronze medallists ₹1 crore. For