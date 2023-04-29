close

Best of BS Opinion: Not much of a dividend, a political negotiator & more

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta
india population, population, delhi

Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 9:37 PM IST
Though the UN’s prediction that India has become the world’s most populous nation for the first time may be off the mark, the fact is that China’s population has peaked while India’s continues to grow. But the much touted democratic dividend – of larger cohorts of young people in the working age group -- that is expected to accrue to India may well be overstated. T N Ninan explains why. Read it here
In other views:
 
Aditi Phadnis discusses the intricacies that go into political negotiation. Read it here
 
Sandeep Goyal mulls on the ethics of surrogate advertising for chewing tobacco during the IPL. Read it here
 
Debarghya Sanyal recalls Pixar’s epoch-defining debut. Read it here
QUOTE OF THE DAY
 

‘Hate speech as a serious offence that is capable of affecting the secular fabric of country, and states should register cases in such offences even if no complaint is filed’
 
Supreme Court
Topics : BS Special BS Opinion Curated Content

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

