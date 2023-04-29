Best of BS Opinion: Not much of a dividend, a political negotiator & more

Though the UN’s prediction that India has become the world’s most populous nation for the first time may be off the mark, the fact is that China’s population has peaked while India’s continues to grow. But the much touted democratic dividend – of larger cohorts of young people in the working age group -- that is expected to accrue to India may well be overstated. T N Ninan explains why. Read it here
In other views:
Aditi Phadnis discusses the intricacies that go into political negotiation. Read it here
Sandeep Goyal mulls on the ethics of surrogate advertising for chewing tobacco during the IPL. Read it here
Debarghya Sanyal recalls Pixar’s epoch-defining debut. Read it here
Also Read
Best of BS Opinion: Abolish exemptions, politics over pension, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Growth challenges, Re-design and deliver & more
Best of BS Opinion: Fumes of failure, setting standards, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Laws and order, corporate battles of 2023, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Dumping ground, defending constitutional order, & more
Best of BS Opinion: Growth instruments, old white males, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Realistic assessment, healthy reduction, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Turning the clock back, plastic ban failure, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Laboured movements, opening up space, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Behind the 'Russia tilt', favourable terms, and more
‘Hate speech as a serious offence that is capable of affecting the secular fabric of country, and states should register cases in such offences even if no complaint is filed’
Supreme Court