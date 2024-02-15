Best of BS Opinion: External exposure, Growth sans big bang reforms & more

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Whichever way you look at it, sustained growth of 7 per cent seems to be the optimal outcome for India. The record of the past three

In other views

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com