Best of BS Opinion: External exposure, Growth sans big bang reforms & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Foreign flows accelerate as India gains weight
Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

The Government of India bonds will soon be added to the emerging market bond index of JP Morgan. In this regard, our lead editorial notes that foreign ownership of government bonds will increase over time, which would demand better and predictable fiscal management. Shifts in index weighting can lead to large outflows, which will also demand agile forex management by the RBI to avoid excess currency volatility.  Read here

Whichever way you look at it, sustained growth of 7 per cent seems to be the optimal outcome for India. The record of the past three

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

