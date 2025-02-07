Best of BS Opinion: A lighter touch makes things easier all around

Hello, and welcome to BS Views, our daily roundup of Business Standard’s editorials and opinion pieces.
Enforcing the law may be a good thing, but it is equally true that sometimes a light touch is more effective and salutary than the boot. Most of our articles today look at different issues and argue that enforcement of rules, done lightly, may be more effective.
The symbolism of over 100 Indian immigrants to the US returning chained and handcuffed was not lost on anyone who has followed US President Donald Trump’s rhetoric on illegal aliens. Our lead editorial insists that India object to such treatment of its