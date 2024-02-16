Sensex (    %)
                        
Best of BS Opinion: A vote for disclosure, unjustified demands & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

digital banks, bank, payments

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Reforms and exports are the way forward

K P Krishnan says why India, in the wake of the Paytm crisis, needs a modern Banking Regulation Act and stresses the need for reform in banking
Defence exports provide an excellent opportunity to embellish India’s growing stature, says Ajay Kumar

The first edit describes why the Supreme Court judgment on electoral bonds is an opportunity that cannot be lost. The second edit disapproves of the demand for giving legal backing to minimum support prices.


QUOTE
 
The electoral bonds scheme and the impugned provisions to the extent that they infringe upon the right to information of the voter by anonymising contribution through electoral bonds are violative of Article 19 (1)(a)
 
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

