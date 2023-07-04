The stock-market indices have hit record highs in the past few days and it’s been a broad movement. The small-cap and mid-cap indices hit new highs first, and the Sensex and Nifty followed. The Sensex on Monday closed above 65,000 for the first time. In this context, our lead editorial notes that this could be an opportune moment for the government to consider reviving disinvestment plans, which have apparently been on the backburner for a while. Read hereIn other views: The truly talented among the underprivileged need mentoring, financial support and supportive networks to compete with the best, not endless quotas and reservations, writes R Jagannathan. Read here New developments in artificial intelligence have made it imperative for India to have a robust data law, writes Prosenjit Datta.Read hereQuote “I have set out on a tour of the state and galvanise the cadre. They should not feel disillusioned with what some leaders have done.” Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar