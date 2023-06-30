Indian management thinking largely revolves around the ‘great person” theory where the organization works well when the right person is in charge. But as K P Krishnan points out, “The essence of good organisation design is to reduce the concentration of power, to draw in many minds and many interests to shape all decisions and thus obtain a steady clip of better decisions.” That is why, he argues, just like private companies, government companies and regulatory agencies, too, should have a majority of independent directors. Read it here In other views:Suveen Sinha exhorts Byju Raveendran to treat his flailing edtech company like a business, not a personal obsession. Read it hereThe second edit explains by consensus rather than majoritarian muscle-flexing is needed in framing the Uniform Civil Code. Read it hereThe top edit says Sebi’s key decisions at its recent board meeting will promote transparency and better governance. Read it hereQUOTE OF THE DAY ‘Edtech is not a pandemic phenomenon but a permanent fixture in education’ Byju Raveendran at an employee town hall