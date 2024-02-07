Sensex (    %)
                        
Best of BS Opinion: Not by cosmetic changes alone, valuation surge & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

capex, union budget, infrastructure

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Rajesh Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

The 2024 Interim Budget speech by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman underscored the government’s focus on fostering entrepreneurship and innovation. Notably, Ms Sitharaman announced the establishment of a Rs 1 trillion corpus to incentivise innovation and research in sunrise sectors. In this regard, our lead editorial notes that since large corporations in India are not short of cash, the new fund should be expected to help small new-age firms. To encourage higher activity in research, the government must work with the private sector to address their needs and concerns. Read here

In other views
It is time to set up a disinvestment ministry once again and delink it from the finance ministry. Disinvestment and privatisation should be a task that must be undertaken not by the finance ministry, but by a different ministry that has no obligation to raise more revenue to bridge the fiscal deficit, writes A K Bhattacharya. Read here

Harsh V Pant and Kartik Bommakanti note that the Indian Navy has been undertaking anti-piracy operations in the Red Sea region with significantly greater purpose than at any time since 2008. Read here



“India is rapidly becoming the energy growth centre for the world.”
 
Petroleum Minister Hardeep S Puri 

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

