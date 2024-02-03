Best of BS Opinion: The inside story of two U-turns, Bopanna & more

Economy, politics, food and tennis --- reading for today
Is the global economy going to have a soft landing? Do not count on it, says Ken Rogoff.
What happened in Bihar that caused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to change sides again? Aditi Phadnis has the inside track.
Sandeep Goyal takes you to the story of the dispute over intellectual property rights on butter chicken, in which famous outfits are involved.
Kanika Datta talks of Rohan Bopanna’s success in the context of the overall state of tennis in India.
