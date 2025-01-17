Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Of ceasefires, climate, and economic crosswinds

Best of BS Opinion: Of ceasefires, climate, and economic crosswinds

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

The pager and walkie-talkie explosions in Lebanon on two days in mid-September added a new and very scary dimension to the conflict in West Asia. At least 40 people died, and thousands were injured. It was perhaps a matter of luck that none of the co

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A heavy cluster of dark clouds carried over to 2025, thick with the weight of prolonged crises of war, slowdown in growth and existential questions. The storms ahead are neither fleeting nor distant. They grow, feeding on mistrust, uncertainty, and systemic challenges. These clouds are frightening, yet they hold the potential to break, delivering either chaos or much-needed renewal. Let’s dive in. 
In the war-torn West Asia, a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas feels like a fragile clearing amidst a thunderstorm. Brokered by Qatar and the US, the three-stage truce pauses a devastating 15-month conflict, but distrust lingers. Our first editorial today says that with unresolved issues — like buffer zones and unaddressed Palestinian concerns — the peace remains dangerously shaky. 
 
And as nature’s fury intensifies, the India Meteorological Department stands at the frontlines. Cyclone predictions now exceed 80 per cent accuracy, but monsoons and extreme weather still defy clarity. Mission Mausam, with a Rs 2,000 crore budget, aims to sharpen forecasts. Yet, in a world of erratic storms, even the IMD’s ambitious Vision 2047 is tested. Read our second editorial for more. 
In his column, Sajjid Z Chinoy outlines India’s economic struggle: slowing growth, hesitant investments, and global headwinds. The answer lies in reforms to bolster competitiveness and attract investment, he says. India's ability to turn these crosswinds into opportunities will determine whether it thrives or merely weathers the storm. 
Meanwhile, Vinayak Chatterjee points to infrastructure as India’s anchor in the storm. With a proposed Rs 13 trillion budget allocation, the government signals its intent to weather economic uncertainties through asset creation. But sluggish private investment and fiscal constraints cast long shadows over these ambitions. 
In her book Open Socrates, Agnes Callard invites readers to embrace uncertainty — not as a weakness, but as a call to intellectual and moral inquiry. Just as dark clouds obscure the sky, they also challenge us to seek light beyond the immediate horizon. Callard frames the quest for virtue as an intellectual pursuit, echoing Socrates’ belief in dialogue and critical thinking, writes Jennifer Szalai in today’s book review.
 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

