Best of BS Opinion: Navigating stormy waters of misinformation and change

For centuries, lighthouses have been beacons of hope, steering mariners away from the treacherous waters and toward safety. In today’s stormy seas of misinformation, economic uncertainty, and rapid technological shifts, our modern lighthouses — social platforms, brands, and leaders — are being asked to carry the responsibility. Because when their light falters or deceives, we would find ourselves lost and grasping for direction in a sea of chaos. Let’s dive in.

Meta’s replacement of fact-checking with “community notes” leaves a stormy sea of misinformation. Our first editorial highlights that as seen with X (formerly Twitter), user-driven moderation