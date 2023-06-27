The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has set significantly higher standards of transparency and corporate governance for listed stocks by amending the listing obligations and disclosure requirements and introducing several critical changes. Most of these amendments are unexceptionable and are likely to enhance transparency and disclosure by companies and protect minority shareholder interests. But those that stipulate how listed companies must respond to media coverage and third-party sales may be difficult to follow in practice. The top edit explains why hereThe second edit points out that India’s growing dependence on Russian oil could be risky given the political turmoil there. Read it hereAkash Prakash describes the unexpected gains in global markets despite initial bearish sentiments. Read it hereIndrajit Gupta says private donors could help fill a big void in cutting edge scientific research in India. Read it hereQUOTE OF THE DAY“Aap apna ghar sambhaliye” Rajnath Singh on Pakistan’s reaction to the Indo-US joint statement on terror