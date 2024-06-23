18th Lok Sabha convenes on Monday: House test for govt amid exam row

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on Monday amid the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) accusing the Opposition INDIA bloc of “insulting the people’s mandate” by questioning its choice of pro-tem Speaker. The Opposition hit back, alleging that the government “flouted parliamentary norms” by picking a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member and overlooking the claim of the senior-most Lok Sabha member, who happens to be a Congress member.



It is rare for a special session, devoted chiefly to administering oath or affirmation to the newly elected Lok Sabha members, electing the Speaker, and