A chance for Adityanath to prove his mettle, once again in Uttar Pradesh

Even as whispers of friction between Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh government and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s central organisation refuse to fade, the saffron-robed monk-politician is staring at a political litmus test: The upcoming assembly bypolls across 10 seats.



The recent Lok Sabha debacle has cast a shadow, and his task ahead is clear — restore the party’s flagging confidence in the politically crucial state.



The Election Commission is yet to release the bypoll schedule, but the battle lines have already been drawn. The BJP is squaring off against the Opposition Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance, now a crucial piece