A poll quest for Bihar's 'forgotten people': Contesting for the tribal vote

As Assembly elections draw close, the race to woo the tribal communities of Bihar has begun. At around 25,00,000, tribals constitute less than 3 per cent of the state’s population and wield limited influence in pockets of 15 districts, especially West Champaran, Katihar, Kishanganj, Araria, and Purnea.

The roots of tribal political consolidation, though, could be traced to the movement led by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) for the creation of Jharkhand, then a part of undivided Bihar.

Even though it is leading the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc in Jharkhand, the JMM has indicated that it may