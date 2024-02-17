Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

AAP being attacked as it is BJP's biggest challenger, says Delhi CM

Kejriwal also asserted that no AAP MLA had defected. Two MLAs are in jail, some are unwell and some others are out of station, he said

Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The AAP is the biggest challenger to the BJP and that is why it is under attack from all sides, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday during a discussion on the motion of confidence he moved in the Budget session of the assembly.
Speaking on the motion of confidence, Kejriwal asserted that even if the BJP wins this year's Lok Sabha polls, the AAP will "liberate" the country from the saffron party in the 2029 elections.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Delhi chief minister, who is also the AAP convenor, said his government has a majority in the House but it needed to bring the motion of confidence because the BJP was trying to poach party MLAs and topple his government.
The House later passed the motion of confidence through a voice vote, with 54 of the AAP's 62 MLAs present during the voting.
Kejriwal also asserted that no AAP MLA had defected. Two MLAs are in jail, some are unwell and some others are out of station, he said.
He said several MLAs explained how they were contacted and offered money to switch sides, allegedly by "BJP people".
The chief minister asserted that the BJP thought it could finish the AAP by arresting him.
"You may arrest me but how will you finish Kejriwal's thoughts?" he asked.
The Delhi chief minister alleged that the BJP, through control over the Services department and the bureaucracy, was obstructing the work of his government.
"They claim to be Ram bhakt but they stopped medicines for the poor people in our hospitals. Did Lord Ram ask for stopping medicines for the poor people?" he said.
Keriwal said he has faced attacks in the past, been slapped, got ink thrown on him and now they want to arrest him.

Also Read

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Delhi pollution: "Kejriwal's criminal neglect is killing," slams BJP

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attack

Delhi Police team at CM Kejriwal's residence again to serve notice

ED raids Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary, AAP leaders: Report

'Irregularities' took place when RJD was sharing power: CM Nitish Kumar

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: March enters Varanasi on 2nd day of UP campaign

Motion of confidence: Delhi Assembly initiates discussion moved by CM

T'gana govt should hand over Kaleshwaram probe to CBI: BJP's Ramchander Rao

Modi govt a curse for farmers, says Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal AAP AAP government Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon