AAP demands seat-sharing discussion for all states at INDIA bloc meet

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his party demanded that seat-sharing across the country be discussed at the meeting of the Opposition's INDIA alliance here.
When asked what transpired at the informal meeting of the alliance leaders in the evening, the Delhi chief minister said his party sought seat-sharing discussions for all the states. "The meeting was good," he said.
