Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.39%)
64831.41 -255.84
Nifty (-0.48%)
19253.80 -93.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.36%)
5619.40 + 20.35
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
39118.65 + 41.10
Nifty Bank (-0.55%)
43989.15 -243.45
Heatmap

AAP demands seat-sharing discussion for all states at INDIA bloc meet

When asked what transpired at the informal meeting of the alliance leaders in the evening, the Delhi chief minister said his party sought seat-sharing discussions for all the states

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 11:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his party demanded that seat-sharing across the country be discussed at the meeting of the Opposition's INDIA alliance here.
When asked what transpired at the informal meeting of the alliance leaders in the evening, the Delhi chief minister said his party sought seat-sharing discussions for all the states. "The meeting was good," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Netflix India's password sharing crackdown: Here's how it will work

Netflix ends password sharing in India from today; all you need to know

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Result: Round 1 seat allotment list out today

WhatsApp unveils HD photo sharing feature: Clearer, more enhanced images

UCEED 2023 round 1 seat allotment result today; complete detail here

Indicates panic over Adani row: Congress on special session of Parliament

BJP boycotts MCD House, Cong councillor objects it being on Raksha Bandhan

Civic House nod to hike councillor allowance Rs 25K/ meeting; BJP condemns

Goa AAP chief Palekar arrested for misrepresentation of facts on car crash

Oppn leaders just banking on name of their grouping INDIA alliance: Rajnath

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal United Opposition AAP

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesBangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11Maurti Suzuki Share PriceG20 Summit in DelhiAdani Group - HindenburgMalaysia National Day 2023

Companies News

Amazon inks pact with India Post for exporters; launches digital assistantMarket regulator Sebi examined funds named by OCCRP in Adani Group probe

Election News

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distributionCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the cityG20 India mobile app is a pocketbook of events leading to the summit

Economy News

India's Russian crude imports decline sharply in Aug to lowest in 7 monthsMcDonald's, Domino's and 200 others now face a Rs 30,000 cr tax demand
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon