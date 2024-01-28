Sensex (    %)
                        
AAP will contest all Assembly seats in Haryana on its own: Kejriwal

The Lok Sabha polls are due in April-May while the assembly elections will be held later this year a few months after the general elections

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann during the 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee' program, in Jaipur on Monday.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was also present at the event

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said his party will contest all the 90 assembly seats in Haryana on its own, but the Lok Sabha polls will be fought as part of the INDIA bloc.
The Lok Sabha polls are due in April-May while the assembly elections will be held later this year a few months after the general elections.
"Today people only have trust in one party, which is the Aam Aadmi Party. On one side, they see Punjab, and on the other, our government in Delhi. Today Haryana is seeking a big change. In Delhi and Punjab, people made this big change earlier and now people there are happy," he said at his party's 'Badlaav Jansabha' in Jind.
The AAP will contest all the 90 assembly seats in Haryana on its own, but the Lok Sabha polls will be fought as part of the INDIA bloc, Kejriwal said.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was also present at the event.

