After Karnataka, Congress and BJP to fight again for women votes

In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has proposed another 'five guarantees', of which two

The Karnataka results and the Congress party's plan to replicate its electoral template in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh with women-centric schemes has the BJP worried. Of the 'five guarantees' Congress promised in Karnataka, at least three--free travel for women in public transport buses, Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the women head of every household and 10 kilos of rice free--were targeted on the state's women.