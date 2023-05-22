close

After Karnataka, Congress and BJP to fight again for women votes

Congress proposes 2 'guarantees' for women in MP; BJP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to transfer first installment of monthly allowance for women

Archis Mohan New Delhi
Rajkot: People show their identification cards as they wait in a queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Rajkot, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 8:29 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s loss in Karnataka, where according to one post-poll study, 11 per cent more women voted for the Congress, has galvanised the BJP to enroll 200 women 'Kamal Mitras' in each of the 543 Lok Sabha seats. The lakh-such 'friends of the lotus', the BJP's election symbol, will across the country spread the message of Modi government's "15 flagship women centric schemes".
The Karnataka results and the Congress party's plan to replicate its electoral template in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh with women-centric schemes has the BJP worried. Of the 'five guarantees' Congress promised in Karnataka, at least three--free travel for women in public transport buses, Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the women head of every household and 10 kilos of rice free--were targeted on the state's women.
In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has proposed another 'five guarantees', of which two
First Published: May 22 2023 | 8:29 PM IST

Business Standard
