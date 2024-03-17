Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Behind jettisoning the JJP: BJP looks to carefully navigate caste dynamics

The 35-year-old Jat leader Dushyant Chautala confidently asserted that he would not merely play the role of a kingmaker this time around, but would himself ascend to the throne

Haryana BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini
Premium

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2024 | 10:59 PM IST
A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) abruptly parted its way with the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), its leader Dushyant Chautala made a bold proclamation. During a rally in Hisar on March 13, he declared that the JJP would hold the “Key” – the party’s symbol -- to the Vidhan Sabha. He further emphasised that the “Key” would find its way to the Lok Sabha, as well.

The 35-year-old Jat leader confidently asserted that he would not merely play the role of a kingmaker this time around, but would himself ascend to the throne. “We will secure victory in

Also Read

We felt neglected in alliance with BJP, says JJP Chief Dushyant Chautala

Haryana political crisis: Who is Haryana's new CM Nayab Singh Saini?

Manohar Lal Khattar resigns as Haryana CM amid coalition tensions with JJP

PKL 2023: Haryana Steelers full players list, price and live stream details

PKL 2024 Final Highlights: Puneri Paltan beats Haryana, crowned champions

Influencer show: How important are social media personalities in elections?

Lok Sabha polls: How GenAI is rewriting political campaigning strategies

Jana Sena Party only unrecognised party to receive electoral bonds

Political ad spends on Google already up 9x ahead of Lok Sabha polls

KTR meets sister K Kavitha at ED office in Delhi under court order

Topics : Bharatiya Janata Party Dushyant chautala Manohar Lal Khattar Haryana national politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2024 | 10:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon