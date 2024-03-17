2024 Lok Sabha polls: Women to overseas voters, here's what numbers say

The Election Commission's poll schedule for the 2024 General Elections, announced on Saturday, will last 81 days, compared to 75 days in 2019. At 81 days, it is one of the longest since 1951-52, which spanned over four months.

The number of actual polling days was seven in 2019 and it remains the same for the 2024 polls. However, at 81 days, from the EC’s announcing of the schedule on March 16 to counting votes on June 4, the 2024 polls will last six more days than the 2019 elections. The EC announced the 2019 polls on March 10 and