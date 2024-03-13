Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

We felt neglected in alliance with BJP, says JJP Chief Dushyant Chautala

Addressing a rally in Haryana's Hisar, a day after the coalition with BJP ended, the JJP leader said that the party was preparing to contest 2024 LS elections on two seats

Dushyant Chautala

Dushyant Chautala (Photo: Wikipedia)

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of neglecting the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said in a public rally in Haryana's Hisar. 

"We were a part of that government for four and a half years for the development of Haryana. In five years, just one meeting of the NDA was held in which I, along with Ajay Singh Chautala, participated. However, what decision did they (BJP) make in the end?" he said.

Addressing the rally, he further said that JJP was prepared to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on just two seats. "We followed ethics of our alliance and started preparing to contest on two seats," the JJP leader lamented.

 

In a high-voltage drama on March 12, Manohar Lal Khattar, the chief minister of Haryana from the BJP, tendered his resignation amid speculations of escalating tensions with coalition partner JJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Khattar was replaced by the party's state unit chief, Nayab Singh Saini, as the new chief minister. 

The relationship between the BJP and the JJP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, soured following their inability to finalise a seat-sharing arrangement in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The BJP had secured victory in all 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana during the 2019 elections. Reports suggested that the BJP was uncomfortable with sharing two seats with the JJP in the upcoming LS elections.

In 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP had fallen short of the majority mark and formed a coalition government with the JJP. The BJP retained four of its 13 ministers in the new Council of Ministers, while no representation was given to the ally JJP. 

Following the political development, the JJP called a meeting in Delhi of its leaders, but at least five of its legislators skipped the meeting.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Manohar Lal Khattar resigns as Haryana CM amid coalition tensions with JJP

LS polls highlights: Had apologised to PM, says Pragya after ticket denied

Highlights: Cong, BRS have an alliance built on basis of scams, says PM

LS polls highlights: Cong's poll body meets to finalise candidates

Rajya Sabha polls highlights: BJP wins 8 seats out of 10 in UP

Mamata disowns brother as he expresses displeasure over ticket distribution

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Check what Congress is promising to women

EC to set up 10% all-women polling booths in every Assembly seat in Odisha

Unemployment, inflation, 'bhagidari' crucial issues for country: Rahul

'Stop telling lies': BJP responds to Arvind Kejriwal's criticism of CAA

Topics : Haryana Haryana Government BS Web Reports Politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveCAA RulesLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEUS Elections 2024Gold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon