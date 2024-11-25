Between falling crop prices and electoral landslide: How Mahayuti prevailed

A day before polling for the Assembly elections in Maharashtra on November 20, soybean prices at Latur mandi, was quoted at Rs 4,200 per quintal, 14 per cent below the government-mandated minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 4,892, according to data from agmarknet.gov.in.

Akola saw desi cotton fetching Rs 7,396 per quintal, barely covering the MSP of Rs 7,121 for medium-staple cotton. Onion at Lasalgaon wholesale mandi was being sold at Rs 4,000 per quintal on November 19, a steep 26 per cent fall in under three weeks.

Falling prices of major agricultural commodities was hitting farmers hard in rural