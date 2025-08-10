Between home, hostility & hard choices: Illegal immigrants fuel WB's polls

Rahim, an artisan from Kumartuli in West Bengal, is one of hundreds who leave their homes each year to travel across India in the run-up to Durga Puja, which falls in late September this year. His work, he says, is “sacred”: Shaping clay into the goddess Durga, “bringing something to life”.

“I feel like the goddess has chosen me for this task. If the goddess herself didn’t look at my religion, why should I bother about it? Despite my religion, I am respected wherever I go. This year, though, we are undecided on whether we’d go,” he says, his voice