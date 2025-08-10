Sunday, August 10, 2025 | 11:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Between home, hostility & hard choices: Illegal immigrants fuel WB's polls

Between home, hostility & hard choices: Illegal immigrants fuel WB's polls

The noise around migrants from West Bengal swelled last month after the state's chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, led a march in Kolkata to protest against what she called the harassment of Bengalis

Every year, artisans from West Bengal travel to the rest of the country during Durga Puja
premium

Every year, artisans from West Bengal travel to the rest of the country during Durga Puja. | File Image

Sarthak Choudhury New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 11:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rahim, an artisan from Kumartuli in West Bengal, is one of hundreds who leave their homes each year to travel across India in the run-up to Durga Puja, which falls in late September this year. His work, he says, is “sacred”: Shaping clay into the goddess Durga, “bringing something to life”. 
“I feel like the goddess has chosen me for this task. If the goddess herself didn’t look at my religion, why should I bother about it? Despite my religion, I am respected wherever I go. This year, though, we are undecided on whether we’d go,” he says, his voice
Topics : Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Assembly polls Bengali Nationalism Illegal immigrants
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon