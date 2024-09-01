Business Standard
Home / Politics / BJP counts on a Soren to woo tribal votes in Jharkhand Assembly polls

BJP counts on a Soren to woo tribal votes in Jharkhand Assembly polls

As 'temporary' CM and JMM veteran Champai Soren's switching sides gives BJP leaders a renewed hope ahead of Assembly polls, ruling party claims it will only consolidate Hemant's tribal support base

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren (second from left) joined the BJP in Ranchi on August 30 in the presence of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (fourth from left), Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (extreme right), and Jharkhand BJP Preside
Premium

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren (second from left) joined the BJP in Ranchi on August 30 in the presence of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (fourth from left), Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (extreme right), and Jharkhand BJP Preside

Aditi Phadnis
6 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2024 | 11:03 PM IST
Come September 10, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and newly inducted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Jharkhand chief minister (CM) Champai Soren will address a rally in the Kolhan region to kick off the party’s campaign for the state Assembly elections.
 
Jharkhand, where elections are due by the end of the year, is seeing intensified political exercises, particularly in the tribal-dominated Kolhan region that comprises East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, and Saraikela-Kharsawan covering 14 Assembly seats.
 
In the 2019 Assembly elections, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won 11 seats, while the other three were bagged

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon