BJP veterans over 70 ready to make way for younger faces in Karnataka

In the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whispers of a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for Lok Sabha members are making the rounds. This is because a significant number of sitting MPs have already voluntarily announced their intention not to contest the forthcoming elections.

Of the BJP’s 25 MPs from the state — which sends 28 representatives to the Lok Sabha — at least six are over the age of 70. Some have publicly said that they will not contest the 2024 elections. For example, V Srinivasa Prasad, the MP from Chamarajanagar, is 76 and has declared he