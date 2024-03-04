Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

BJP veterans over 70 ready to make way for younger faces in Karnataka

In Karnataka, several sitting BJP MPs above 70 years have already announced that they are ready to hang up the boots as the party looks to try younger candidates. Aditi Phadnis gives a sneak peek

poll election lok sabha campaign
Premium

ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY

Aditi Phadnis
6 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 12:12 AM IST
In the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whispers of a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for Lok Sabha members are making the rounds. This is because a significant number of sitting MPs have already voluntarily announced their intention not to contest the forthcoming elections.

Of the BJP’s 25 MPs from the state — which sends 28 representatives to the Lok Sabha — at least six are over the age of 70. Some have publicly said that they will not contest the 2024 elections. For example, V Srinivasa Prasad, the MP from Chamarajanagar, is 76 and has declared he

Also Read

Rajya Sabha polls highlights: BJP wins 8 seats out of 10 in UP

Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP to contest 11 seats in Assam, AGP 2, UPPL 1

'Viksit Bharat' to be centrepiece of BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha polls campaign

AIADMK exits BJP-led NDA alliance ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Karnataka signs investment deals worth Rs 22,000 cr at Davos summit

BJP's first list of Lok Sabha candidates: Of continuity and winnability

Sandeshkhali case: Eye on 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP sees an opening

Centre govt suffering from 'anti-Punjab' syndrome, says Arvind Kejriwal

Everyone benefiting from govt schemes without any discrimination: UP CM

BJP's Asansol candidate Pawan Singh steps aside from Lok Sabha contest

Topics : national politics Karnataka government BJP Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 12:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon