Sunday, March 23, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / BSP churn likely to create vacuum in Uttar Pradesh's Dalit politics

BSP churn likely to create vacuum in Uttar Pradesh's Dalit politics

Analysts predict bleak future unless the party reinvents itself and sheds its perceived BJP ties. Radhika Ramaseshan writes

Mayawati
Premium

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati during a meeting of senior party officials in Lucknow, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Radhika Ramaseshan
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) may not have made a mark in the recent general and Uttar Pradesh elections, but unlike other beaten and disorganised outfits, it is undergoing a massive churn for rather bizarre reasons.
 
“The limitations of caste mobilisation are writ large over the BSP. When the Bahujans (the less empowered and disempowered castes) have no power, they have fusion. Without power, there is fission,” said Vivek Kumar, sociologist and professor at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University and the author of Dalit Leadership in India, among other works.
 
In the BSP, the post-defeat bursts of energy are manifest not
Topics : Mayawati BSP Bahujan Samaj Party Dalits

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon