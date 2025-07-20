CEC stays firm amid political storm over Bihar electoral roll revision

Mid-February this year, when the Centre announced that Gyanesh Kumar will be the country’s 26th Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), the Congress took to social media to describe him as Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s “right-hand man”. While Congress did not elaborate, its allegation left Kumar’s friends and colleagues bemused. They pointed out that Kumar, a 1988-batch IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, had a good working equation with both the Congress and Left leaders in Kerala.

As an associate of Kumar told this newspaper, the Congress probably based its social media post on his stint as the Additional Secretary in