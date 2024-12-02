Business Standard
Home / Politics / Changing profile of MLAs: Businessperson, graduate, and postgraduate

Changing profile of MLAs: Businessperson, graduate, and postgraduate

Legislative Assemblies across India are ageing. More MLAs are identifying themselves as businesspersons, and their education levels are rising, too. Women representation, however, remains low

Changing profile of MLAs: Businessperson, graduate, and postgraduate
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Archis Mohan Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 12:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

More legislators now identify themselves as “businesspersons”, an increase seen across industrialised and agrarian states alike. This shift is accompanied by rising educational attainment and ageing assemblies, but progress on gender representation remains dismal.
  In Jharkhand, the median age of members of legislative assembly (MLAs), according to data compiled by PRS  Legislative Research, rose from 43 in 2009 to 53 in 2024 (the new Assembly). The share of businesspersons climbed from 26 per cent in 2014 to 37 per cent in 2024. Women’s representation in Assembly, though at its highest yet after the November polls, remains limited to 12
Topics : MBA graduates Graduates in India Criminal politicians national politics

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon