Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Charan Das Mahant named as Cong legislative party leader in Chhattisgarh

The Congress president has also approved the proposal to continue Deepak Baij as the president of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee, as per the release

Charan Das Mahant

Charan Das Mahant | Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India Raipur
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 8:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Senior Congress MLA Charan Das Mahant has been appointed as the leader of the legislative party in Chhattisgarh.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for the appointment of Mahant as the CLP leader of Chhattisgarh, with immediate effect, as per a release shared by the state Congress unit on Saturday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The release was issued by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.
Mahant had served as a Speaker of the Chhattisgarh legislative assembly.
The Congress president has also approved the proposal to continue Deepak Baij as the president of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee, as per the release.
The Congress was routed in the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh with the BJP winning 54 out of the 90 seats, reducing the erstwhile ruling party to 35 seats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: BJP releases final list with four candidates

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

People won't tolerate Chhattisgarh becoming ATM of Congress: Anurag Thakur

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP to release manifesto on November 3

Cong, INDIA bloc trying to shield perpetrators of Parl security breach: BJP

Won't contest 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says Congress leader Navjot Sidhu

Dharavi project: Not anti-development but not pro-builder, says Uddhav

Adhikari says Lalit Jha involved with TMC youth wing, ruling party denies

J-K Congress passes resolutions demanding statehood, assembly election

Topics : Chhattisgarh government Chhattisgarh Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 8:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon