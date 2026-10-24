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Home / Politics / CJP seeks impartial probe into Chorabagan stampede that killed 19 in Bengal

CJP seeks impartial probe into Chorabagan stampede that killed 19 in Bengal

The party organised a condolence programme and a press conference to pay tribute to the victims and express solidarity with the affected families

Footwear lies scattered outside a Durga Puja pandal after the exit gate collapsed due to heavy crowd pressure, leading to a stampede-like situation, in Kolkata, Saturday

Footwear lies scattered outside a Durga Puja pandal after the exit gate collapsed due to heavy crowd pressure, leading to a stampede-like situation, in Kolkata, Saturday (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2026 | 9:02 PM IST

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CJP's West Bengal unit on Saturday demanded an impartial probe into the Chorabagan stampede that claimed 19 lives and called for accountability for any negligence established during the investigation.

The party organised a condolence programme and a press conference to pay tribute to the victims and express solidarity with the affected families.

Addressing the press conference, a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) member called for safety audits, trained personnel, emergency evacuation plans and better coordination among emergency services.

In a statement, CJP coordinator Prakriti Sahu outlined the party's demands, including timely financial assistance and medical support for the affected families and injured, stronger safety guidelines for major public gatherings and festival pandals across the state, and regular public updates on the investigation and relief measures.

 

The party said it would submit its demands in writing to the relevant authorities and seek details of the action taken.

CJP also called for a review of crowd-management arrangements, emergency exits, medical assistance, event permissions and the response of the authorities concerned.

The party appealed to civil society organisations and citizens to support the affected families and efforts to prevent similar incidents.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : probe West Bengal Stampede

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First Published: Oct 24 2026 | 9:02 PM IST